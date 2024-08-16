Bruce Andrew Hausmann Sells 55,000 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Interface Trading Up 2.3 %

TILE opened at $17.23 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Report on TILE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interface by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Interface by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.