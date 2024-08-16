Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $280.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,684 shares of company stock worth $14,288,863 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.