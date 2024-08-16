CAE (NYSE:CAE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $17.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CAE by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CAE by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CAE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

