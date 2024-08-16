CAE (NYSE:CAE) Shares Up 4.5% on Strong Earnings

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) traded up 4.5% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.52. 132,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 588,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Get CAE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CAE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at about $82,597,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of CAE by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 45,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of CAE by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CAE by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,033,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.