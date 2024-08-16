CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” by Royal Bank of Canada

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAE. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CAE Stock Up 2.2 %

CAE stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CAE by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in CAE by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CAE by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

