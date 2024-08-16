Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,700.00

Shares of Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,700 ($47.24) and last traded at GBX 3,700 ($47.24), with a volume of 16774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,670 ($46.86).
Caledonia Investments Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,556.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,526.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,442.19.
Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of GBX 51.47 ($0.66) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,969.43%.
About Caledonia Investments
Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
