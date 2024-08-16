Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,700.00

Shares of Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,700 ($47.24) and last traded at GBX 3,700 ($47.24), with a volume of 16774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,670 ($46.86).

Caledonia Investments Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,556.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,526.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,442.19.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of GBX 51.47 ($0.66) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,969.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caledonia Investments

About Caledonia Investments

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,545 ($45.26), for a total transaction of £157,078.95 ($200,560.46). In related news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 4,431 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,545 ($45.26), for a total value of £157,078.95 ($200,560.46). Also, insider Mathew Masters sold 7,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($45.37), for a total transaction of £278,057.78 ($355,027.81). Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.