Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Calix were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALX. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Calix by 13,787.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Calix by 8,924.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,850,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CALX opened at $36.91 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $48.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 119.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

