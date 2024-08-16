Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.89 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.77.

CALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

