Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Canlan Ice Sports Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ICE opened at C$3.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.96. Canlan Ice Sports has a 1 year low of C$3.63 and a 1 year high of C$5.28. The stock has a market cap of C$49.22 million, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Canlan Ice Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of recreation facilities in North America. It operates through Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming; Food and Beverage; Sports Stores; Sponsorship; Space Rental; and Management and Consulting segments. It offers rental of ice or field time, organizes leagues, and tournaments, and lessons and youth camps; restaurants and concession outlets; vindoor and exterior space services.

