Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Shares of USAT opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
