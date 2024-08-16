Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. WBB Securities reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

CDTX stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.78). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The company had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $105,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,701.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

