Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DESP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Despegar.com Price Performance

NYSE DESP opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.23 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Despegar.com will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Despegar.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Despegar.com by 107.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,072,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,213 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,933,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,290,000 after buying an additional 125,288 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 1,190,463 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth $12,954,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter worth $15,680,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

