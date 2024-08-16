Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $177.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

