Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CAPD opened at GBX 84.11 ($1.07) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.92 million, a P/E ratio of 562.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62. Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 74 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.61 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on shares of Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

