CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,316,600 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 5,337,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 295.7 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDSF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

