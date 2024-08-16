CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,316,600 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 5,337,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 295.7 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACDSF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.31.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile
