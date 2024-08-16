Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.550-7.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $7.55-7.70 EPS.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $107.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.21.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.