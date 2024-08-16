CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXW) versus GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Head to Head Review

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareMax and GE HealthCare Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareMax $784.55 million N/A N/A N/A N/A GE HealthCare Technologies $19.52 billion 1.99 $1.57 billion $3.42 24.94

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CareMax.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareMax 0 0 0 0 N/A GE HealthCare Technologies 0 5 7 1 2.69

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CareMax and GE HealthCare Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus price target of $94.58, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. Given GE HealthCare Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GE HealthCare Technologies is more favorable than CareMax.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CareMax and GE HealthCare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareMax N/A N/A N/A GE HealthCare Technologies 8.10% 25.26% 5.79%

Summary

GE HealthCare Technologies beats CareMax on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc. provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States. It operates multi-specialty medical care centers in Florida, New York, Tennessee, and Texas. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics. The Imaging segment offers molecular imaging, computed tomography (CT) scanning, magnetic resonance (MR) imaging, image-guided therapy, X-ray systems, and women’s health products. The Ultrasound segment provides medical devices and solutions for screening, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of certain diseases in clinical areas, such as radiology and primary care, women’s health, cardiovascular, and point of care and handheld ultrasound solutions, as well as surgical visualization and guidance products. The Patient Care Solutions segment provides medical devices, consumables, services, and digital solutions. Its portfolio includes patient monitoring solutions, anesthesia delivery and respiratory care products, electrocardiogram solutions, maternal infant care products, and consumables and services. The Pharmaceutical Diagnostics supplies diagnostic agents, including CT, angiography and X-ray, MR, single-photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography, and ultrasound to the radiology and nuclear medicine industry. The segment also provides contrast media pharmaceuticals that are administered to a patient prior to certain diagnostic scans to increase the visibility of tissues or structures during imaging exams; and molecular imaging agents or radiopharmaceuticals, which are molecular tracers labeled with radioisotopes. It has an AI collaboration with Mass General Brigham. The company was formerly known as GE Healthcare Holding LLC and changed its name to GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

