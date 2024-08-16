Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.93

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.93 and traded as high as C$13.96. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$13.96, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Caribbean Utilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caribbean Utilities
Caribbean Utilities Trading Up 0.4 %
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Caribbean Utilities
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.