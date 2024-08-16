Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.93

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.93 and traded as high as C$13.96. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$13.96, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Caribbean Utilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.34. The stock has a market cap of C$531.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

