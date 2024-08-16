Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Ira J. Platt Sells 664 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Carvana Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.11.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Carvana by 34.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Carvana by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
