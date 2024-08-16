Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Ira J. Platt Sells 664 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carvana Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.11.

Get Carvana alerts:

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Carvana by 34.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Carvana by 9.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

View Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.