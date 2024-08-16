CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$86.00 to C$88.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CCL Industries traded as high as C$75.93 and last traded at C$75.81, with a volume of 40511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$74.69.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.78.

In related news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total transaction of C$1,433,800.00. In related news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total transaction of C$1,433,800.00. Also, Director Tom Peddie sold 4,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.75, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,875. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,188. 11.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

