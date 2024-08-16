CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, reports. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 137.91%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

CEA Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEAD opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $4.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.65. CEA Industries has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

