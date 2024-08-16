CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, reports. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 137.91%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.
CEA Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CEAD opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $4.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.65. CEA Industries has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.04.
About CEA Industries
