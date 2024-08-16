Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cellebrite DI traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 813078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLBT

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.