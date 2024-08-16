Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cellebrite DI traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 813078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.
The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.
