Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT Raised to $15.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of CLBT opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

