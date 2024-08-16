Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT Raised to $17.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $14.96 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $16.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 15.2% during the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 453,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 22.3% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.