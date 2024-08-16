Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Cellectar Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.99. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 51,413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 414,786 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708,191 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.