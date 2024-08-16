Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Cellectar Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.99. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 51,413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 693,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 414,786 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708,191 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
