Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on September 11th

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Century Communities to earn $12.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.79.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

