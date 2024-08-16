CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of CF stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CF Industries by 28.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

