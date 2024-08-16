Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

SCHW stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,978 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,452,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 152,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

