Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Insider Activity at Checkpoint Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $50,450.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,977,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $26,858.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 672,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,703.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $50,450.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,977,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 200.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 57,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 38,672 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

