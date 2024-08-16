Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,985 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $220,930,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LNG opened at $184.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $185.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.57.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

