Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

Get Chewy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Chewy Stock Up 3.6 %

Chewy stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 147.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. Chewy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $7,517,800,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 875,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chewy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 258,502 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Chewy by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.