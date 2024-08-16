China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Yuchai International stock. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. China Yuchai International makes up approximately 8.8% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 10.06% of China Yuchai International worth $34,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.