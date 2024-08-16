Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,976.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,498.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 242,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 238,617 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

