Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Choice Properties REIT Price Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$335.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.45 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Choice Properties REIT
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties REIT
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.