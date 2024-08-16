Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Choice Properties REIT Price Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$335.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.45 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Choice Properties REIT to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.