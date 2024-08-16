Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.70

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 7133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 3,253,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after acquiring an additional 501,710 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,084,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 513,241 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 374,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 523,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 372,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

