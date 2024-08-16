CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Stock Performance
Shares of CXF stock opened at C$9.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.74. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a 52 week low of C$8.32 and a 52 week high of C$10.36.
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Company Profile
