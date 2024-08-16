Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $129.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.97.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,305,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after purchasing an additional 277,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,360,000 after purchasing an additional 187,934 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,338,000 after purchasing an additional 180,355 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

