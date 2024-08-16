Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Stifel Canada upgraded Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $3,798,082.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,911,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,746,695.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,016. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.