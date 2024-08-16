Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.83. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 608,634 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIFR. Stifel Canada upgraded Cipher Mining to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $7.25.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,223,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,711,409.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock worth $24,285,016. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 21.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

