Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSCO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

