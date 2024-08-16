Citigroup Cuts Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $6.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $419.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.62. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 27.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

