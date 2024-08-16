City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Plans $0.01 Dividend

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0134 per share on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
City Developments Price Performance
Shares of CDEVY stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. City Developments has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.17.
About City Developments
