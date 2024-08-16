Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Julie A. Mattlin Buys 2,000 Shares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $194,095.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

