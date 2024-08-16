Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CAO Dennis W. Liu Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,711 shares in the company, valued at $235,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clear Secure Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YOU

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 968.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.