Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CAO Dennis W. Liu Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,711 shares in the company, valued at $235,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Clear Secure Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $28.72.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clear Secure Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YOU
Institutional Trading of Clear Secure
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 968.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clear Secure
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Overlooked
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- UBS Posts Fantastic Q2 Results, But Regulatory Changes Loom Large
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.