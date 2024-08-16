Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $28.36 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,866,000 after buying an additional 1,111,330 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Clear Secure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,230,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,716,000 after buying an additional 101,011 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,271,000 after buying an additional 1,066,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after buying an additional 757,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,199,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after buying an additional 902,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

