Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.12. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 1,346,826 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.10.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 96.8% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 54.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 30,776 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

