Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $2.12. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 1,346,826 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.10.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
