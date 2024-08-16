Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cocrystal Pharma in a report released on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial analyst R. Leboyer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Up 0.6 %

Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.15.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.

