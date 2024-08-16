Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

CIGI stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Colliers International Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,882,000 after buying an additional 61,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

