Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.65. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $2,850,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $3,955,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 185.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 173,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,826 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 81.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,041,000 after purchasing an additional 574,509 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

