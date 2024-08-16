Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.10. 2,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Commercial National Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

